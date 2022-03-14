Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell During Wedding Weekend in Mexico

Watch : Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell

Wedding bells are ringing for Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell.

The Scream Queens alum officially married Austen over the weekend in Mexico.

"Billie and Austen's wedding weekend is over, which is so sad 'cause it was the most fun," Billie's American Horror Story co-star Leslie Grossman shared on Instagram Stories on March 13. "But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."

According to People, Billie's father, Bryan Lourd, paid for a block of rooms at a hotel venue for wedding guests to enjoy a private pool party on March 11.

Prior to waking down the aisle, Billie celebrated her upcoming nuptials in an Instagram post on Feb. 21. In the photos, she dressed in a pair of white silk pants and button-up shirt, each with feathers at the ends of the sleeves. And to top it all off, she wore white Mickey Mouse ears with a veil draped behind it, giving it that touch of "#bigbridalenergy."

The couple got engaged in June 2020 and announced the news on Instagram in a series of photos and videos featuring the two throughout their relationship.