SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Award season is here! See the cast of Succession, Ted Lasso, House of Gucci and more nominated projects arrive for the 2022 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

Roll out the red carpet because award season is here!

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards is set to recognize some of the most talented performers of this year's top TV shows and film. And while this year's in-person live telecast will not have a host, pop culture fans can still expect plenty of star power. 

Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Will Smith and Andrew Garfield are just some of the actors nominated for a very special award. And with Succession and Ted Lasso leading the pack with the most nominations of six total for each series, expect the cast to celebrate big at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar venue.

But before the awards are handed out, there's one element of the award show that fans can't get enough of year after year. Ladies and gentlemen, the red carpet is open.

Whether you're looking for designer dresses or one-of-a-kind jewelry, Hollywood isn't disappointing just weeks before the 2022 Oscars take place. 

Keep scrolling to see all the red carpet looks in our massive gallery updating throughout the night below. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

    

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Landon

   

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image
Piper Perabo

    

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image
Zoe Winters

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Hiam Abbass

  

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Saniyya Sidney

    

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image
Ariana DeBose

In Valentino Couture

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Charlotte Hope

   

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Karen Pittman

     

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mireille Enos

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Valeria Gollino

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Patrick Wilson

     

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Madeline Brewer

    

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Amy Ryan

    

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Julianna Margulies

      

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
HoYeon Jung

In Louis Vuitton

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image
J. Smith-Cameron

    

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Janina Gavankar

In Georges Chakra Couture

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amber Friendly
David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kim Joo-ryoung

In Zimmermann

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Lety Sahagun

      

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amanda Brugel

     

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Alexandra Daddario

In Atelier Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Florence Keith-Roach

   

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Michelle Meredith

    

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Award
Elizabeth McLaughlin

In Rani Zakhem with Saint Laurent shoes

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Award
Katie Aselton

In Retrofête

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Mark Duplass

    

Getty Images
Jackie Hoffman

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Néstor Carbonell

      

