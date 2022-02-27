2022 SAG Awards

How to Watch on TV and Online

SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Award season is here! See the cast of Succession, Ted Lasso, House of Gucci and more nominated projects arrive for the 2022 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

Watch: 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

Roll out the red carpet because award season is here!

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards is set to recognize some of the most talented performers of this year's top TV shows and film. And while this year's in-person live telecast will not have a host, pop culture fans can still expect plenty of star power. 

Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Will Smith and Andrew Garfield are just some of the actors nominated for a very special award. And with Succession and Ted Lasso leading the pack with the most nominations of six total for each series, expect the cast to celebrate big at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar venue.

But before the awards are handed out, there's one element of the award show that fans can't get enough of year after year. Ladies and gentlemen, the red carpet is open.

Whether you're looking for designer dresses or one-of-a-kind jewelry, Hollywood isn't disappointing just weeks before the 2022 Oscars take place. 

photos
Stars React to 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

Keep scrolling to see all the red carpet looks in our massive gallery updating throughout the night below. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Hailee Steinfeld

   

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Fran Drescher

   

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Jenna Lyng Adams

    

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Carl Clemons-Hopkins

    

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Melissa Tang

    

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Demi Singleton

    

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Emmy Raver-Lampman

    

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Marlee Matlin

     

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Juliana Canfield

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Aaron Dominguez

     

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jason Butler Harner

   

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Dagmara Domińczyk

    

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image
Hassie Harrison

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Landon

   

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image
Piper Perabo

In Casadei shoes

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image
Zoe Winters

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Hiam Abbass

In Prada

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Saniyya Sidney

In Zuhair Murad    

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image
Ariana DeBose

In Valentino Couture

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Charlotte Hope

   

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Karen Pittman

In Greta Constantine with Goshwara jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mireille Enos

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Valeria Gollino

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Patrick Wilson

     

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Madeline Brewer

In Emilia Wickstead

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Amy Ryan

    

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Julianna Margulies

In Narciso Rodriguez

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
HoYeon Jung

In Louis Vuitton

photos
