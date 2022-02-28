Will Smith Gives Sweet Shout Out to Venus and Serena Williams After 2022 SAG Awards Win

Will Smith reigns supreme.
The 53-year-old star won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture during the 2022 ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 27. Will, who played Richard Williams—the father and tennis coach of Venus and Serena Williams—in King Richard, beat out fellow nominees Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington for the prestigious honor.
The Williams family were in attendance at the star-studded event and Will made sure to give them a shout-out during his acceptance speech. After taking the stage, the actor shared to the crowd, "That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams and her sister."
Will went on to call Richard a "dreamer like no one you've ever known" before thanking his castmates Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton for helping bring the family's inspiring story to life on the silver screen.
"You guys are actors, so you know how sometimes your onscreen characters kind of bleed into real life," he said. "To walk you around this room tonight, to parent you on this film, to deliver you into this business has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life. "
The win is Will's first SAG Award. He was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture on Sunday, but lost the prize to the cast of CODA.
When he first received the SAG Award nomination for his portrayal of the Williams patriarch in the biopic, Will told E! News in a statement, "I am humbled and honored that the Williams family trusted me with their story and that my fellow actors have given our film such a warm reception."
"Getting to walk in Richard's shoes and having the opportunity, not only to show the world how misunderstood he was, but also to illuminate the true plight of this family as they paved their own road to becoming two of the most iconic names in sports history," he added. "I'm beyond grateful for this experience, for this ensemble cast being recognized, and am mostly proud to play a small part in shining further light and love on the Williams family!"
Will's victory comes weeks after he nabbed a Golden Globe for the role. The actor is also currently up for an Oscar at the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.