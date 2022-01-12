See Andrew Garfield and More React to Their 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

Let awards season begin!
Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and now, film and TV's biggest stars are starting to celebrate.
Nominated celebrities include Will Smith for King Richard, Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick ... Boom!, Bradley Cooper for Licorice Pizza, Jennifer Hudson for Respect and Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog.
On the television side are Margaret Qualley for Maid, Oscar Isaac for Scenes From a Marriage, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show, Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha and Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong for Succession.
Squid Game, Yellowstone, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso are among the shows nominated for their ensemble performances, as are films such as Don't Look Up and Belfast.
What makes the nods all the more exciting is that historically, the SAG Awards have been a reliable predictor of Oscar nominations. The acting categories are particularly noteworthy, as only three actors have ever gone on to win an Academy Award without a SAG mention since the Guild's inaugural awards show in 1995.
See how stars are reacting to their nominations below.
The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.