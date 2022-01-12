2022 SAG Award Nominations

See Andrew Garfield and More React to Their 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

The nominations for the 2022 SAG Awards are officially here, and now, stars like Andrew Garfield and Margaret Qualley are reacting to their nods in categories spanning film and television.

Let awards season begin!

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and now, film and TV's biggest stars are starting to celebrate.

Nominated celebrities include Will Smith for King Richard, Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick ... Boom!Bradley Cooper for Licorice Pizza, Jennifer Hudson for Respect and Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog.

On the television side are Margaret Qualley for Maid, Oscar Isaac for Scenes From a Marriage, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show, Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha and Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong for Succession

Squid Game, Yellowstone, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso are among the shows nominated for their ensemble performances, as are films such as Don't Look Up and Belfast.

What makes the nods all the more exciting is that historically, the SAG Awards have been a reliable predictor of Oscar nominations. The acting categories are particularly noteworthy, as only three actors have ever gone on to win an Academy Award without a SAG mention since the Guild's inaugural awards show in 1995.

See how stars are reacting to their nominations below.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Macall Polay/NETFLIX
Andrew Garfield, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Tick, Tick... Boom!

"This honor and recognition from my peers and friends in the Screen Actors Guild means more than I'm able to express," the actor said in a statement. "Anyone with a SAG card feels and knows the story of Jonathan Larson in tick, tick…BOOM! because it is their story.  It's the story of an artist longing to express themself, an artist longing to sing as much of their song as possible while they are here alive and breathing. It's a story about longing to bring our gifts to the world; about following the thread of our destiny in the face of failure and rejection."

Garfield continued, "I'm grateful to the SAG voters for this encouragement to continue to follow my own thread of life. I'm mostly grateful to them for giving Jonathan Larson more life. For giving him his flowers and helping to keep his spirit alive for the world to hear more of his life affirming song. I share this honor with my genius director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and this most incredible ensemble cast of actors, singers, dancers and creators. We are a true community and none of this could happen without everyone's unique giftedness and heart. Thank you from the very bottom of my overflowing heart."

Hulu
Elisabeth Moss, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, The Handmaid's Tale

"What wonderful news this morning!" Moss said in a statement. "Safely making Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale during the ongoing pandemic was a challenging undertaking but we are so incredibly proud of what we accomplished and receiving these SAG Award nominations is a beautiful cherry on top. I'm most especially thrilled for our cast nomination as I am lucky enough to work alongside some of the best actors in the business and I will never tire of seeing them acknowledged. Seeing them work through the lens as a director this season gave me an entirely new love and appreciation for them as artists and who they are as people. They lift me and the crew up every day!"

Warner Bros.
Will Smith, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, King Smith

"I am humbled and honored that the Williams family trusted me with their story and that my fellow actors have given our film such a warm reception," Smith said in a statement. "Getting to walk in Richard's shoes and having the opportunity, not only to show the world how misunderstood he was, but also to illuminate the true plight of this family as they paved their own road to becoming two of the most iconic names in sports history."

The actor continued, "AND to get to do it with this absolutely beautiful cast of actors - Aunjanue, Jon, Tony and the powerhouse performances by two of the best young actors I've ever seen on film, Saniyya and Demi! I'm beyond grateful for this experience, for this ensemble cast being recognized, and am mostly proud to play a small part in shining further light and love on the Williams family!"

Noh Juhan / Netflix
Lee Jung-jae, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In a Drama Series, Squid Game

"I am speechless and beyond excited to be nominated, not just individually but for our entire Squid Game team!" the actor said in a statement. "I vividly remember the precious moments we shared together, putting in all the hard work to film the intense six rounds of games. On top of the unforgettable memories we shared, today's SAG Awards nominations will forever be remembered as a precious and touching moment. Thank you so much to the members of SAG-AFTRA. I am also so humbled and want to share this moment with all the fans of Squid Game who have faith in justice and love, we as people cherish."

Gene Page/Hulu
Michael Keaton, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In a Television Movie or Limited Series, Dopesick

"I am not going to lie; this is meaningful because this recognition may bring more people to watch DOPESICK," Keaton said in a statement. "The show shines a light on our country's ongoing and infuriating battle against big pharma, corruption, and, thanks to our leader, the incredibly smart, empathetic, and talented Danny Strong, it does so without judgement, recognizing the innocent victims of prescribed opioid addiction and the families who suffer in the wake of this vicious cycle."

He continued, "As an actor, I have a whole bunch of reasons to feel grateful and know that the company we keep matters. On DOPESICK I was fortunate to play with some real Greats: Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta, Patricia Riggen, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Mare Winningham, Ray McKinnon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Phillipa Soo, Jake McDorman, a kickass crew and producers who are best in class and kept us safe in COVID. Sometimes you get such a brilliant script, it feels like the work is done for you. Thanks to the SAG-AFTRA community and I sure hope we are able to celebrate safely together in-person."

Hulu
Elle Fanning, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, The Great

"Thank you to SAG-AFTRA," Fanning said in a statement. "I am honored to be recognized by my peers for a role that means so much to me, alongside actors I greatly admire. The Great is made possible by our fearless ensemble cast, our writing genius Tony McNamara, the tireless hours of our hardworking crew, and the one who raises our bar every day, Nicholas Hoult."

RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX
Margaret Qualley, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Maid

"Wow! This is so cool!" the actress said in a statement. "All I hope for when I'm making something is that the people I look up to see me and think I'm alright. I couldn't be luckier to have had the opportunity to bring Stephanie Land's beautiful and heartbreakingly real story to life, alongside my own mom and my incredible on-screen daughter, Rylea Nevaeh. I'm so flattered and I really love being a part of this community, thank you!"

ANNE MARIE FOX/NETFLIX
Michael Douglas, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, The Kominsky Method

"Great way to start off the New Year," the actor said in a statement. "Thank you to all my peers who voted. Kominsky Method was a career highlight from start to finish."

Photo by Niko Tavernise
Ariana DeBose, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, West Side Story

"I am honored to be recognized by my fellow SAG-AFTRA peers for a project of which I am so ridiculously proud," the actress said in a statement. "Any recognition is amazing, but coming from my community of actors, it's beyond special. What an honor to be included amongst these stunningly talented women and all of this year's nominees. I'm so thankful to Steven [Spielberg], Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Disney, and the entire cast, crew & creative team of West Side Story, especially my fellow actors with whom I worked so closely and who helped lift me through this performance."

Amazon Studios
Javier Bardem, Best Lead Actor in a Motion Picture, Being the Richardos

"Thank you, SAG-AFTRA, I am honored to be nominated by my peers and to find myself in such remarkable company," the actor said in a statement. "Today's nominations for Being the Ricardos are a tribute to the trailblazing couple that are Lucy and Desi Arnaz. It was a great privilege to portray Desi Arnaz – a groundbreaking visionary, proud immigrant and veteran who transformed modern television."

The 2021 SAG Awards will air Sunday, April 4 on TNT and TBS.

