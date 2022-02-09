Julia Fox Reacts to Being "Pitted" Against Kim Kardashian and Getting Called a "Gold Digger"

Julia Fox is leaving no stone (or uncut gem) unturned.
During her Feb. 9 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 32-year-old actress opened up about both her career and personal life—which, of course, includes her budding romance with Kanye "Ye" West.
Since the two began dating at the top of the year, some fans have compared her date-night style to that of his ex, Kim Kardashian. As for the constant chatter "pitting" the two women against each other, Julia calls it "unfortunate."
"We've worn some similar looks," Julia said. "I thought it was cool that she had worn it. It is unfortunate, because women are always being pitted against each other, and there are 10 years of history that they have prior. I don't want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on."
She noted, "If anything, I think the conversation should be, wow, it's amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye."
"I am sure there's still some sort of residual feelings," she shared. "It's normal, it's human. But, I also know that he's with me now, and that's what matters."
And although they've called each other "boyfriend" and "girlfriend," Julia also clarified that "they're not really planning for the future." Additionally, the actress shared that she will continue acting and pursue her own projects, adding that being called a "gold digger" is a "misconception."
Further touching on the facets of her career, coincidentally enough, Julia—who also has experience as a model—explained that she had been approached to do Yeezy campaigns in the past, but the "timing never worked out."
And you know what they say: trust the timing in everything.