Open Your Heart to These 20 Secrets About Britney Spears' Crossroads

Not a girl, not yet a woman.
In 2002, Britney Spears, then just 21 years old, was on the verge of another major transition, going from the world's most famous pop star to leading lady. The "...Baby One More Time" made her acting debut as creative good girl Lucy in Crossroads on Feb. 15, a coming-of-age tale about three childhood friends going on a road trip to find themselves only to rediscover their bond in the process.
Aiding Spears in her big screen launch were Zoe Saldana (fresh off her Center Stage film debut!) and Taryn Manning, who were cast as her best friends, actor Anson Mount, who was convinced to play her love interest by an Oscar-winning fan of the singer, and Shonda Rhimes. Oh, you didn't know the creator of Greys Anatomy wrote the script for Crossroads? That is just one fun behind-the-scenes facts about the movie, which went on to make $61 million at the box office.
So cue up the soundtrack and grab some road trip snacks because we are taking a drive down memory lane to reveal 20 secrets you might not know about Crossroads:
Crossroads is available on Amazon Prime Video.