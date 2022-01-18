Zoe Saldaña Praises Crossroads Co-Star Britney Spears for "Stepping Up for Herself"

Watch : Zoe Saldana Applauds Britney Spears for "Stepping Up for Herself"

It's a road trip Zoe Saldaña will never forget.

Although it's been nearly two decades since Crossroads hit the big screen, the actress still has fond memories working with Britney Spears, Taryn Manning and the entire cast. And as the movie prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary on Feb. 15, Zoe is looking back on the unique experience.

"I was just so excited to be doing a movie like that about three friends," Zoe exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm one of three sisters and we are best friends. Anything to do with female bonding, sisterhood…I'm consumed by emotion immediately. I get it. It's easy for me. I yearn for it. I'm always looking for it."

Zoe said it was a thrill to work with writer Shonda Rhimes on the project and that filming alongside Britney was a treat.

"I was working with Britney Spears when Britney was the biggest thing at that time," she said. "And she was always just a sweet and kind person. She still is. I just have a feeling that she still is. I'm proud of her for stepping up for herself. It's amazing."