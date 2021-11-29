See Friends Zoë Kravitz and Chris Pine Reunite Over Dinner in LA

Watch : Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC

Zoë Kravitz and Chris Pine had a special outing.

The High Fidelity star and the Wonder Woman actor were spotted on Nov 27, for a post-Thanksgiving sushi night at Los Angeles hot spot Sushi Park. Zoë, 32, and Chris, 41, kept things friendly as they shared a hug outside of the restaurant. Making their outing even cuter, the pair rocked almost identical brown suede jackets. Adding her signature style, Zoë rocked a blue beanie that allowed her braids to flow from under the cap.

Zoë and Chris sparked romance rumors after the 2010 Met Gala. In the years that followed, the relationship rumors continued as they duo were spotted together at London Fashion Week. Still, neither one confirmed their romance at the time.

Chris did confirm that he was as supportive as ever, attending Zoë's 2019 nuptials to Karl Glusman.

The Big Little Lies actress, who ended her marriage in January, is currently in a relationship with Channing Tatum. The duo was spotted in October, showing off some PDA while walking around NYC—subtly confirming their romance.