Inside Super Bowl's Biggest Concerts With Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Justin Bieber and More

Watch : Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Forget about the big game! The hottest tickets in town are the Super Bowl weekend concerts.

Before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinatti Bengals face off for the biggest football game of the year, Hollywood is hosting its fair share of star-studded parties with music's biggest stars.

On Feb. 11, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival brought Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for one special concert. "It's Super Bowl weekend. This is crazy," Blake shared with the crowd inside Crypto.com Arena. "Who the hell had the idea for me to go on after Gwen Stefani? My god. The rest of the show is going to suck based on what you experienced."