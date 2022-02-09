Watch Chrishell Stause React to Simu Liu Romance Rumors

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

Did you sense a connection between Chrishell Stause and Simu Liu on Selling Sunset?

You're not alone. And during her Feb. 8 guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the real estate agent set the record straight on where she stands with the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star.

After a viewer noted there seemed to have been "some sparks" between Stause and Liu when she sold him a house on the most recent season of Selling Sunset, the fan asked if they ever reconnected romantically now that she's ended her relationship with Jason Oppenheim.

"I get this question a lot," Stause said. "I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine."

And while Andy Cohen wanted to know if they were friends "with benefits," Stause insisted this wasn't the case.

"No. No, I promise," she said. "No one ever believes me."

She then went on to sing the Marvel actor's praises, calling him "so lovely" and "amazing."