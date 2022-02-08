See Machine Gun Kelly's "Celibate" New Selfies

"All I Know" is that you need to see Machine Gun Kelly's latest selfies!
The 31-year-old musician—who also goes by the Blonde Don—shared a series of photos to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 7, with a thumb-stopping one word caption. Despite his proclivity for PDA with Megan Fox, he cryptically wrote "celibate" on the six-photo post.
The selfie series kicked off with a picture of MGK, real name Colson Baker, in a black sweater that reads "SEX" in crystal lettering. The Instagram post also features a close up shot of MGK's neon yellow nails with matching neon yellow, leopard biker shorts. The selfie series concluded with video clips of MGK before he took the stage on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, Nev.
Showing off his impeccable style, the singer received a heavy amount of praise in the comment section.
"The fits on 10," wrote former Vine star and YouTuber Taylor Caniff.
The Only Way Is Essex reality star Vas J Morgan wrote to MGK, “Second slide jeans are major.”
The caption may have fans wondering if Machine Gun Kelly is hinting that he’s abstaining from sex before he marries Megan, or even that he has a new song coming.
But regardless of their business in the bedroom, it seems safe to say that he’s truly “in love with an emo girl," as he sings.
And although Megan, 35, has yet to comment on his celibacy post, she was by MGK's side for his NHL All-Star Game performance in Nevada just a few days ago.
The fiery couple, who announced their engagement last month, were spotted together at the NHL All-Star Game getting cozy in the stands. After the hockey game, an eyewitness told E! News that the twin flames headed to the deck at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod with friends. The two then enjoyed dinner with about 20 friends at Casa Playa restaurant at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.