Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Bring Their Love to NHL All-Star Game

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are proving that their relationship is serious couple goals.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Jennifer's Body actress, 35, attended the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, Nev. with her musician fiancé, 31, who performed at the sporting event's halftime show.
The couple was spotted getting cozy up in the stands. Looking effortlessly cool, Megan could be seen wearing a white tank top and tan sweatpants tucked into a pair of black boots. Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, sat next to Megan in a glittering silver sweat suit with his arm around her shoulders.
Ahead of his performance, the "forget me too" singer tweeted a photo of himself sporting a custom hockey jersey, writing, "If you're watching NHL all star game rn, see you at half time [winking emoji]."
The twin flames, who first went public with their romance in June 2020, announced their engagement in January with a homemade video taken by the singer shared on their individual Instagram accounts.
"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Megan captioned the clip. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."
She continued, "…and then we drank each other's blood."
Megan's marriage to MGK will mark her second one. The actress and actor Brian Austin Green, who wed in 2010 and share three sons, have yet to finalize their divorce following her November 2020 filing.
A day before Megan and Machine Gun Kelly attended the hockey match, media photos revealed that her ex is expecting a baby with girlfriend and former Dancing With the Stars partner Sharna Burgess, whom he began dating in December 2020.