Julia Fox Reacts to Being Called "Doper Than Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Combined"

Watch : Julia Fox BLASTS Details About Kanye West Date

Make no sudden moves—it looks like Julia Fox is quickly becoming the new It Girl.

Although we're only days into the new year, 2022 has already been quite the wild ride for the Uncut Gems star. Soon after sparking romance rumors with Kanye "Ye" West, Julia created an Internet frenzy this week when she confirmed that the couple are indeed dating via a PDA-packed photo shoot in Interview. Needless to say, the 31-year-old actress has been making headlines ever since.

So, how does she feel about all this new attention? In an article published by New York magazine's The Cut on Friday, Julia said, "I mean, it's all just happening so quickly."

"I'm going with the universe and the flow and seeing where it takes me," she said, before noting, "where it takes all of us."

While Julia did not speak more about Ye in her latest profile, she did have some thoughts when her longtime friend and writer Cat Marnell described her as "doper than Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West combined" to The Cut.