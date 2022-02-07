See Hilary Duff Reunite With Ex Joel Madden on Couples Group Date

Watch : Hilary Duff Talks STRUGGLES of Being a Child Star

Hilary Duff's romance with Joel Madden might be so yesterday (like, two decades ago, guys!) but the exes recently reunited for a group date.

In a photo that popped up on the Internet over the weekend and sent fans right back to the early aughts, Duff smiled as her husband Matthew Koma wrapped his arms around her and Madden beamed as he held his wife Nicole Richie. And hey now, hey now, they're not the only ones in the star-studded snap. Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and his girlfriend Meagan Camper were also spotted in the picture as were record producer Josh Abraham and his longtime love Gina Abraham.

The four couples dined at Scratch|Bar & Kitchen in Los Angeles. And by the looks of the photos, they seemed to have a good time. Abraham even posted a picture of himself with Koma, Wentz and Madden and joked, "New band alert."

But let's go back, back to the beginning when Duff and Madden dated almost two decades ago. The actress and the Good Charlotte member were together from 2004 to 2006.

"It was so all encompassing," Duff said while seemingly referencing their romance during a 2016 episode of her Younger costar Nico Tortorella's podcast The Love Bomb. "It was so intense. It was my life. It was like every minute of my day."