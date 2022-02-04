Here's the Pregnancy Update That Has Morgan Stewart Saying "Holy Effing F--k"

Watch : Morgan Stewart Shares Pregnancy UPDATE

Morgan Stewart is ready to "pop."

The Daily Pop host admitted as much during the show on Friday, Feb. 4, telling her E! News cohorts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, "I have been pregnant for so long, I don't even know how I'm feeling at this point."

Morgan and her husband Jordan McGraw found out they were expecting baby no. 2 just seven months after she gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Row. Now, they're not-so-patiently awaiting the arrival of their little one just as they're about to celebrate Row's first birthday on Feb. 16.

"Honestly, there is a big part of me that feels like I'm going to feel very complete and very excited and feel like, okay, we get to put this chapter behind us," Morgan said. "'Cause I'm not the person that's gonna have the third surprise kid. Everyone is, like, 'I'm just doing two!' and then three years later, it's like, 'Oh, I'm going to have a third.' This is it for us. We're definitely not doing another one."