Jamaica Reignites Our Cool Runnings Dreams With Four-Man Bobseld Team at the Winter Olympics

More than two decades after Jamaica's four-man bobsled team was last seen competing at the 1998 Winter Olympics, they will return to the ice once again for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Feb 04, 2022
After 24 years, the fire is back on ice.
 
As the 2022 Beijing Olympics officially kicked things off with the Feb. 4 Opening Ceremony, viewers at home were left rejoicing at the arrival of Jamaica's four-man bobsled team who will compete in this year's games for the first time since 1998. So by rule, it's time for us all to watch Cool Runnings again—Jamaica's four-man team debut at the 1988 Winter Olympics inspiring the heartwarming 1993 Disney flick. 
 
Since then, at least two representatives from the Caribbean country have returned to the games in 2002, 2014 and in 2018, when their two-woman team made their debut. And after missing out on qualifying for the four-man bobsleigh in 2018 by just one place, the country is officially back and ready to set the ice ablaze. This year will also be the first time Jamaica has qualified in three Olympic bobsled events including the four-man, two-man and women's monobob events.

"We've put in a lot of hard work the last four years to achieve what we've achieved," Shanwayne Stephens, pilot of both the four-man and two-man teams, told Today in January. "Over the lockdown, we've come up with a way to get our own training done, we didn't want to leave any stone unturned when it came to qualifying for the games, so we can now look back and say, ‘We did everything we could've done to achieve our goal.'"

However, as much as art has quite literally imitated real life, the team wants everyone to know that their legacy extends far beyond the big screen.
 
"We're more than just a movie," Shanwayne said, per the Olympics' official website. "We want to show we're actually fierce competitors and we're out there to put on a really good performance at the Games."

So time to feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, it's bobsled time!

But before the games officially begin, check out even more movies and TV shows that will get you in the spirit in no time:

Mgm/Pathe/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Cutting Edge

'90s fashion, figure skating and a sports romance...what more does anyone need in a movie?! A spoiled figure skater (Moira Kelly) is paired with a former ice hockey player (D. B. Sweeney) for Olympic figure skating, and they quickly heat up the ice.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Larry D Horricks/20th Century Fox/Marv/Saville Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Eddie the Eagle

Taron Egerton stars as underdog ski jumper Eddie Edwards, who captivated audiences at the 1988 Winter Olympics while representing England. Hugh Jackman and Tom Costello co-star in the film. 

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. 

Adam Rose/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Make It or Break It

The Freeform teen drama ran from 2009 to 2012, and followed fictional character Emily Kmetko (Chelsea Hobbs) after she receives a scholarship to attend a prestigious Olympics gymnast training center in Colorado. Between backstabbing foes and friends for life, the beloved series is rooted in its ensemble cast featuring Ayla KellJosie LorenCassandra Scerbo, Peri Gilpin and Candace Cameron Bure.

Available to stream on Hulu.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Cool Runnings

The classic film tells the touching story of a Jamaican bobsled team and their journey to the Winter Olympics. LeonDoug E. DougMalik Yoba and John Candy star in the hit 1993 movie.

Available to stream on Disney+. 

Touchstone Pictures
Stick It

The 2006 dramedy stars Missy Peregrym as a troubled teen who is forced to return to the world of elite gymnastics after getting in trouble with the law. Jeff Bridges plays the coach that harnesses her rebellious nature into team spirit.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Miracle

Miracle centers on the famed U.S. men's ice hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics. The American team's victory over the favored Soviets earned the title "Miracle on Ice." Kurt Russell plays the head coach, Herb Brooks, and fans can watch the 2004 film on Disney+. 

Available to stream on Disney+.

Allen Frasergab/ Lifetime
The Gabby Douglas Story

Regina King plays Gabby Douglasmother in this biopic of the "Fierce Five" gold medalist, portrayed by both Imani Hakim and Sydney Mikayla on her road to victory. Douglas even later plays herself after making history as the first Black person ever to be named Individual All-Around Champion in artistic gymnastics at the Olympic Games.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
I, Tonya

Margot Robbie stuns as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in this Oscar-nominated film, also starring Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan

Available to stream on Hulu.

Warner Bros./ HBO Max
Space Jam: A New Legacy

Make it a double feature with Michael Jordan's iconic 1996 hit before streaming Lebron James' sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, which premiered July 16 on HBO Max. Don Cheadle, Zendaya and NBA superstars Klay ThompsonAnthony Davis and Damian Lilliard co-star in the latest. 

Available to stream on HBO Max. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Race

This 2016 film centers on the historic victory of Jesse Owens (Stephan James) during the 1936 Olympics. Jason Sudeikis also stars as Owens' coach, Larry Synder

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Podium Pictures/ HBO Max
The Weight of Gold

Michael Phelps, Sasha CohenAlpho OnoShaun White and more Olympians appear in this riveting HBO Max documentary about the mental health challenges Olympic athletes face. 

Available to stream on HBO Max.

Dreamworks/Kobal/Shutterstock
Blades Of Glory

Will Ferrell and Jon Heder play rival figure skaters who are forced to compete as a couple after being permanently banned from the men's singles competition at the Winter Olympics. The very funny cast includes Amy Poehler, Will ArnettNick Swardson and Craig T. Nelson

Available to stream on Hulu.

Touch the Wall LLC
Touch the Wall

This 2014 documentary captures how Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin was inspired by veteran athlete Kara Lynn Joyce to follow her dreams for gold.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Linda R Chen/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Without Limits

Billy Crudup and Donald Sutherland are unrecognizable in this powerful 1998 film following the life of Olympic runner Steve Prefontaine and his relationship with legendary coach Bill Bowerman.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Unbroken

Based on the biography by Laura HillenbrandUnbroken follows the remarkable life story of Olympian Louis Zamperini who spent 47 days on a life raft after a plane crash, only to then be detained in a prison-of-war camp during WWII. Angelina Jolie directed this 2014 drama.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

20th Century Fox/Allied Stars/Enigma/Kobal/Shutterstock
Chariots of Fire

The Oscar winner tells the real-life story of two British track athletes, Eric Liddell (Ian Charleston) and Harold Abrahams (Ben Cross), who overcome their differing religious backgrounds to compete in the 1924 Olympics.

Available to stream on HBO Max.

 

HBO Max
LFG

The new doc LFG gives an inside look at the fight for equal pay both on and off the field for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. Rachel Maddow interviews soccer champions Jessica McDonaldChristen PressMegan Rapinoe and more. 

Available to stream on HBO Max.

Netflix
Rising Phoenix

This investigates the history of the Paralympic Games, which is the world's third largest sporting event today. Real-life athletes Jean-Baptiste AlaizeRyley Batt, Tatyana McFadden and Ellie Cole appear in the film, as well as Invictus Games founder Prince Harry

Available to stream on Netflix.

DEJ Productions
Peaceful Warrior

A college gymnast's life is changed after a chance encounter with a mysterious stranger in this 2006 drama starring Scott Mechlowicz and Nick Nolte

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics begin this Thursday, Feb. 3 followed by the Opening Ceremony Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

