Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ Kids Carys and Dylan Are All Grown Up in New Vacation Photo

Watch : Catherine Zeta-Jones Is a "Proud Wife" of Nominee Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' children aren't so little anymore!

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the actor shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram of him and his two children—Dylan Michael Douglas, 21, and Carys Zeta Douglas, 18—who are officially all grown up.

Taken by wife and mom Catherine, the heartwarming family photo sees the Basic Instinct actor posed in front of a waterfall with his arms around his kids during their vacation to Portsmouth, Dominica.

"Good morning DM!" He captioned the post, before giving credit to his wife for the photo.

The snap shouldn't be so jarring considering the couple, who got married in 2000, take every moment they can to show off their love for their kids on social media.

When Dylan posted his own collection of photos from their tropical trip—alongside a childhood photo of himself dressed up as a pirate—on Instagram, Michael commented, "Lookin good, son," while his bride added, "Love you sooooooo much."