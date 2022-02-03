Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ Kids Carys and Dylan Are All Grown Up in New Vacation Photo

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' children aren't so little anymore!
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the actor shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram of him and his two children—Dylan Michael Douglas, 21, and Carys Zeta Douglas, 18—who are officially all grown up.
Taken by wife and mom Catherine, the heartwarming family photo sees the Basic Instinct actor posed in front of a waterfall with his arms around his kids during their vacation to Portsmouth, Dominica.
"Good morning DM!" He captioned the post, before giving credit to his wife for the photo.
The snap shouldn't be so jarring considering the couple, who got married in 2000, take every moment they can to show off their love for their kids on social media.
When Dylan posted his own collection of photos from their tropical trip—alongside a childhood photo of himself dressed up as a pirate—on Instagram, Michael commented, "Lookin good, son," while his bride added, "Love you sooooooo much."
That parental love was also on display when Dylan went to prom in 2018 and again when Carys graduated last year. To celebrate their daughter's achievements, Catherine shared a photo on Instagram, writing, "What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you."
But it's not just a one-way street! The couple's kids seem to look up to their parents as well—so much so that they want to follow in their footsteps and one day work in the entertainment industry.
"You know, I know it's going to be hard for them, because they've got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it and they're good!" Catherine said in a 2017 interview with Jimmy Kimmel. "They go to summer camp every year—they do like three musicals and straight plays—and they love it."
The actress continued, "I've had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't, so I just think that they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive."