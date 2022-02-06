Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares 3-Month Body Transformation

Ch-ch-changes are happening in Hollywood.

Three stars decided to switch up their look this week, with Lili Reinhart, Kesha and Katie Thurston all revealing they chopped inches off their hair, making us wonder: Should we get a bob, too?

Plus, Euphoria fans were shocked when they saw what Angus Cloud looks like without his signature facial hair and Zac Efron looked unrecognizable in the trailer for his upcoming movie. (Fret not, he's still as hot as ever.)

Finally, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her incredible fitness progress, inspiring us to hit the gym ASAP, and The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador detailed her recent weight loss.