Lili Reinhart Just Chopped Off Her Hair: See Her Chic New Look

Lili Reinhart's new look is a breath of fresh hair.



The 25-year-old decided to officially welcome in the new year with a new ‘do, showing off the results to her Instagram Story on Jan. 25. In her video, Lili gave her followers an up-close-and-personal look at her short tresses by shaking her hair from side-to-side and captioning her quick post, "Chop, chop."



The hair-raising transformation might be a sigh relief for the actress, who usually sports a very tight, perfect ponytail as Betty Cooper in Riverdale. In 2019, the star told Allure that her hair was "damaged as hell" from the constant upkeep.



"This ponytail causes me stress," she told the outlet. "It takes a long time [to style], longer than you'd think, and it's really annoying and very frustrating."



As Lili noted, the problem isn't truly how tight it is, but instead how neat every strand has to be at all times. "It's just the fact that it's really hard to get it perfect…That's my biggest struggle."