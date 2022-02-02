You'll Never Believe Which Relatively Famous Co-Stars Are Beefing in This Sneak Peek

Watch : Austin Gunn CONFRONTED by Redmond Parker

Ranch rage.

Austin Gunn and Hana Giraldo's relationship is continuing to heat up on tonight's all-new episode of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, but based on this sneak peek clip, not all of their fellow ranchers are happy for them.

In the teaser, the pair can be seen arriving to a group dinner after a steamy hot springs date, only to be met with an awkward silence.

"It's so quiet in here," a confused Austin says. "What's going on?"

Redmond Parker is the one to respond, telling his co-star, "I'm just glad to see you're so happy. I mean, to be honest, I don't really give a f--k about your date right now."

Upon admitting this, Redmond opens up in a confessional.

"Growing up, my parents didn't have the best communication," he tells the Relatively Famous cameras. "I was stuck in the crosshairs. My dad taught me at a very young age, if there's a problem, address it. Fix it right there on the spot."