E!'s New Series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Is Putting Celeb Kids to the Test

Introducing E!'s newest reality TV show, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules! The series follows eight celebrity offspring living & working on a remote ranch. Meet the cast & get all the details!

Watch: "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Celebrity Kids Meet Ranch Life

Giddy up and get ready for the reality TV ride of a lifetime.

E! is introducing a brand new series, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, set to follow eight celebrity offspring as they venture from Hollywood to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. There, they'll take on a series of outrageous, messy and challenging jobs in an attempt to prove they're more than just their famous last names, and, more importantly, try and reopen the ranch after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic.

It won't be easy, though! Some will bond over their shared, unique experiences growing up with famous parents, while others are sure to clash no matter what. 

Thankfully, you don't have to wait until Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 12 to find out just who you're dealing with. You can meet the cast by scrolling through the below gallery and watching the above trailer—the latter of which shows the group dabbling in everything from sheep shearing to artificial insemination.

photos
Additionally, E! is airing a sneak peek of the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules premiere tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 11:00 p.m., immediately following the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment

Then, come Wednesday, Jan 12, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules will premiere with two-back-to-back episodes from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Get a jumpstart on the hilarious misadventures by scrolling through the below gallery to meet all of the celebrity offspring about to trade in their designer labels for chaps and cowboy boots!

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Hana Giraldo

Daughter of rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Hana Giraldo is also a musician and entertainer. Hana makes it known that her thick skin is tough to scratch. She will always stick up for herself, no matter the cost. On the heels of a recent breakup, Hana is single and ready to mingle on the ranch.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Austin Gunn

As a second-generation professional wrestler, Austin Gunn must work twice as hard to impress his dad, Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. Austin loves to be at the center of the action on the ranch and doesn’t mind calling out those who aren’t pulling their weight. Open to love, Austin finds himself in the middle of a new romance with a fellow ranch hand.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff

Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff, daughter of Hollywood beach hunk David Hasselhoff, is a self-proclaimed “daddy’s girl.” Tay, a luxury real estate agent, is impossibly down to earth and has a hard time tolerating any pettiness in the group. As an optimist and huge animal lover, Tay is ready to try her best at whatever is required on the ranch.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Jasmin Lawrence

Jasmin Lawrence is the daughter of famous actor and comedian Martin Lawrence and stepdaughter of three-time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. As the oldest of seven kids, Jasmin usually falls into a motherly role with friends. Though she’s the first to admit she’s had a charmed life, she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and face new challenges.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Myles O’Neal

Model and DJ Myles O’Neal is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and reality matriarch Shaunie O’Neal. With a big personality like his dad, Myles and his infectious smile stand out in the group. He is excited to see who will be living on the ranch with him. Though he’s not used to sharing such close quarters with other people, he’s looking forward to moving outside his comfort zone.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Redmond Parker

Son of Grammy-Award-winning musician and actor Ray Parker Jr., Redmond Parker is ready to saddle up and take on the ranch. As a serial entrepreneur, Redmond is no stranger to hard work and determination, but the rigid schedule of ranch life may prove more challenging.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Harry James Thornton

Harry James Thornton, son of Academy Award winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, is a prop master in LA. Harry admits that he’s had trouble connecting with people in the past, so he’s hopeful that this experience will lead to some lasting friendships.

Thomas Cooper/E! Entertainment
Ebie

As the daughter of hip-hop legend and pioneer rapper Eazy-E, Ebie is now carving her own path as a rising musician and performer in LA. She has a rocky start on the ranch and tends to be squeamish around some of the messier tasks, but she’s hopeful that the life-changing challenges along the way will make her stronger than ever.

