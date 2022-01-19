Watch Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Hana Giraldo & Austin Gunn Go on Their First Date

Watch : Hana Giraldo & Austin Gunn Go on Their First Date

A Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules romance is in the works.

In this sneak peek of tonight's all new episode, Hana Giraldo and Austin Gunn are venturing off the ranch and into town for their first date.

"[I'm] little bit nervous about this date," Austin, a professional wrestler and the son of Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gun, says in a confessional. "It's either good or bad and it tanks and then I'm just at the house feeling awkward the rest of the summer."

He can't be too nervous though, because once the pair gets to their destination—a western apparel store—he jokingly introduces Hana to the salesman as his "girlfriend."

Thankfully for Austin, she doesn't object and instead begins to shop.

"You just got out of a relationship, right?" Hana asks him while browsing the racks. "Would she pick out your outfits for you?"

"No she wouldn't," Austin responds. "I was always stubborn and wouldn't let her pick because I love my style."