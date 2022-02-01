The Fate of the Criminal Minds Revival Revealed

The Criminal Minds revival isn't locked up like some serial killer.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Paramount+ confirmed that the reboot of the crime drama was still happening, despite previous speculation that the project was killed. Per Deadline, during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Nicole Clemens, Paramount+'s President for Original Scripted Series, said the Criminal Minds revival was "still very much in development," further teasing, "We'll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well."
This update comes six months after Criminal Minds alum Paget Brewster shared that she thought the reboot wasn't going to happen. In July, Brewster, who starred as Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss on and off during the show's original 15-season run, told one fan on Twitter, "Sadly, we think it's dead. I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer."
A Paramount+ rep later assured E! News that the revival had not been called off.
On the recent revival news, Brewster playfully wrote on Twitter, "When being wrong feels so right… I LOVE IT!"
According to a 2021 report by Deadline, the aforementioned reboot will reunite the Behavioral Analysis Unit for one case that spans over 10 episodes. Who exactly from the BAU team will return? That's still to be determined.
Over its impressive 15-season run, Criminal Minds boasted an impressive ensemble cast, which starred, at different times, Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A. J. Cook, Thomas Gibson, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Mandy Patinkin, Lola Glaudini, Rachel Nichols, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Damon Gupton and Daniel Henney.
Though we're hoping that a large chunk of these performers will return for the revival, it's unlikely that Patinkin will revive his role of Jason Gideon, as the criminal profiler was killed off-screen in season 10. Vangsness on the other hand? She said "bring it on" when E! News asked about the possibility of a reboot.
