The Fate of the Criminal Minds Revival Revealed

Watch : "Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone

The Criminal Minds revival isn't locked up like some serial killer.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Paramount+ confirmed that the reboot of the crime drama was still happening, despite previous speculation that the project was killed. Per Deadline, during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Nicole Clemens, Paramount+'s President for Original Scripted Series, said the Criminal Minds revival was "still very much in development," further teasing, "We'll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well."

This update comes six months after Criminal Minds alum Paget Brewster shared that she thought the reboot wasn't going to happen. In July, Brewster, who starred as Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss on and off during the show's original 15-season run, told one fan on Twitter, "Sadly, we think it's dead. I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer."

A Paramount+ rep later assured E! News that the revival had not been called off.

On the recent revival news, Brewster playfully wrote on Twitter, "When being wrong feels so right… I LOVE IT!"