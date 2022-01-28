You Won’t Believe Who May Be Joining the Fast and Furious Franchise

Another big name may be joining the Fast & Furious family soon.
A source confirms to E! News that Jason Momoa is in negotiations for a role in the next installment of the high-octane film franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who was first to report the news, the 42-year-old actor is being eyed to play one of the villains in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10.
A spokesperson for Universal Studios had no comment when reached by E! News.
Another source told E! News earlier in January that Momoa is "very focused on his career" and had split with longtime love Lisa Bonet because their "priorities are different right now."
"He was moving in a different direction and it did not fit together with her lifestyle," the insider shared. "They drifted apart and wanted different things."
News of his potential casting in the action saga comes six months after Dwayne Johnson—who previously appeared in four of the franchise's movies, as well as its spin-off Hobbs & Shaw—confirmed he had pumped the brakes on returning to the series amid his public feud with Vin Diesel.
During an interview with THR in July, the Jungle Cruise actor "laughed" off Diesel's past comments about their off-screen beef. "I wish them well on Fast 9," he said. "And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."
In November, Diesel, 54, seemingly extended an olive branch to Johnson, 49, when he issued a public plea for his former co-star to come back to the franchise, asking him to "rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny." In a lengthy statement shared on social media, he also said that he was reaching out to "fulfill" a promise he had made to late castmate Paul Walker and "manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!"
However, the message only appeared to add fuel to the fire. Months later, Johnson accused Diesel of "manipulation" in sit-down with CNN, saying that he "didn't like" how the actor had brought up Walker's name in his post. Johnson also claimed he had previously spoken to Diesel "directly—and privately" about the matter, but the public plea "muddied the waters."
"I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," Johnson explained. "I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."
He added, "Regardless, I'm confident in the 'Fast' universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter."
