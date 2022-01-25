Ghosts Gets a Season 2: See the Cast's Spirited Reaction

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

There's no need for a séance, because CBS has finally revealed Ghosts' fate.

On Monday, Jan. 24, the network announced that the freshman sitcom, based off the British comedy of the same name, will return for a second season. CBS broke the news on the Ghosts Twitter account by sharing a sweet video of the cast being surprised with the renewal news.

"This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS," the announcement read, "but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news—Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2!"

In behind-the-scenes footage, the cast—which includes Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Rebecca Wisocky and more—was tricked into thinking that they were filming a Valentine's Day promo. After doing one take, a producer intervened and instructed, "Rose, can you say, 'Catch us next fall because we're officially picked up for season two'?"

As there had yet to be word about Ghosts' second season, the cast reacted, unsurprisingly, elated. There was lots of jumping for joy and several people shouted "What?"