Inside Britney Spears and Fiancé Sam Asghari's "Relaxed" Trip to Hawaii Amid Family Drama

Britney Spears is feeling more refreshed than yesterday.
The "Stronger" singer and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, recently jetted off to Hawaii for a little rest and relaxation amid her public feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears. On Jan. 23, she shared an Instagram video of a drive along the coastline, writing in the caption, "Always a spiritual experience here in Maui."
Although the 40-year-old pop star didn't share any additional details about her vacation, an eyewitness tells E! News that Britney and Sam, 27, spent their time on the island "working out in the gym and visiting the spa."
"She also spent the weekend laying out on her balcony and working on her tan," the source shares. "Britney and Sam took lots of pictures and watched the sunset together from their room. They have been taking drives around the island and enjoying the views."
In addition, Sam has been "doting" on Britney and "making sure she has what she needs," according to the insider.
"He takes good care of her and wants her to feel special. They order room service or he goes down to get her what she wants," the source adds. "She's very well taken care of."
The couple's tropical getaway comes a week after Britney slammed Jamie Lynn and her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, claiming on Twitter that the 30-year-old actress was purporting "crazy lies" while promoting the book. Britney's attorney later sent Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter, which the Zoey 101 alum has yet to address publicly.
In the midst of online spat, Jamie Lynn appeared on E!'s Daily Pop and broke down her complicated relationship with her older sibling, saying, "I can't help the family I was born into."
"I just think we're all in a situation, and a process that we're working through," she explained. "And each of us have the right to work through that however feels best for us."
The source tells E! News that Britney "has had a hard few weeks" and traveled to Maui to reset.
"Hawaii always makes her happy. She wanted to come back and have some vacation time, and being on the island instantly lifts her mood and brings a smile to her face," says the insider, who adds that Britney looked "happy and relaxed" during her time there. "She seems to be in good spirits and is always dancing and singing."
This was not the first time Britney sought solace in Hawaii amid family drama. Back in June, when she was in the middle of a legal battle to terminate her 13-year conservatorship, she and Sam flew to Maui to unwind. At the time, another eyewitness told E! News that the "Toxic" vocalist "looked like she was in her happy place."
Britney's conservatorship of her estate and person was terminated in November. A month later, she celebrated her 40th birthday with a vacation in Mexico.
"It's the first birthday where Britney doesn't feel like she's just withering away," a third source told E! News in December. "This year, they're happy to celebrate Britney getting older because she's finally growing into her true self."