Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are walking into their biggest roles yet: The two are parents!



The White Tiger actress announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Jan. 21. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," concluding the post, "Thank you so much."

Immediately after sharing the news, the happy couple received an endless amount of well wishes from friends and family. Nick's brother Kevin Jonas was one of the first to add a few heart emojis in celebration of the good news, while actress Lilly Singh was also one of the first to share words of support, writing, "AYE!!! Can't wait to cuddle them!!" Kal Penn added, "Congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!"

Over the years, the happy couple, who just celebrated their third wedding anniversary last December, have expressed that they were looking forward to expanding their family.



In fact, last January, Priyanka opened up to E!'s Daily Pop about the couple's dream to have kids in the future, jokingly adding that she wanted as many children as it takes for "a cricket team."