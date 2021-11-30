Cyber MondayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Date Night at Fashion Awards Ahead of Third Wedding Anniversary

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made a stylish appearance at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday night.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have us feeling a little "Jealous" after they strutted their stuff on the 2021 Fashion Awards red carpet. 

For the stylish event, the Quantico actress wore an ensemble from London-based designer Richard Quinn and her singer husband sported a sleek suit with shoes from Maison Margiela and Reebok. In other words, the couple went all out for their first red carpet appearance in more than six months.

Nick and Priyanka last appeared at an event together in May, when the Jonas Brothers singer hosted the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. On the red carpet, Nick and Priyanka affectionately posed in their designer outfits.

At the time, Nick was recovering from a cracked rib, an injury he sustained while filming the show Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers. He's since made a full recovery—just in time to get burned in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Priyanka participated in the Netflix special, alongside Sophie Turner and Pete Davidson—and poked fun at her husband of almost three years. 

photos
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Romance Rewind

"Nick and I have a 10-year age gap," she quipped at one point. "And there are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand, and I have to explain them to him… He teaches me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like."

Though Priyanka landed some good jokes, her appearance with Nick on the carpet is proof that he didn't take the jabs to heart. To see for yourself, check out the photos below!

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Tom Felton
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Thomas Doherty
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Tan France
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Stella Maxwell
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Paul Mescal
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Maria Sharapova
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Lucy Boynton
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Kristin Scott Thomas
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Kehlani
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Georgia May Jagger
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jenna Coleman
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Lila Moss
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Gillian Anderson
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Gabrielle Union
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Rafferty Law
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Iris Law
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Evan Mock
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Beckinsale
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Elsa Hosk
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Eiza Gonzalez
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Kris Jenner
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Demi Moore
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Charlie XCX
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Hailee Steinfeld
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Lily Allen
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Winnie Harlow
photos
View More Photos From The Fashion Awards 2021: See Every Star

