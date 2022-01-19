Brian Cox Says Succession Co-Star Jeremy Strong Was Warned Not to Do New Yorker Profile

Watch : Anne Hathaway Defends Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

Kendall Roy does what he wants, sometimes to his own detriment. The actor who plays him may do the same.

After the now-infamous December New Yorker profile on Jeremy Strong—which detailed his intense acting methods and sparked polarizing reactions—the actor's Succession co-star Brian Cox on says that the whole article "was Jeremy's idea"

"He pushed for it...and people kept warning him about it," Cox said in an interview with Deadline. "In a sense, he got hoisted by it, and I think it was unfortunate."

He added, "I think he should never had gone down that road because playing [his Succession character] Kendall has put him in a very vulnerable position."

While Cox, 75, admits Strong's work on the show is brilliant, he also finds it exhausting.

"Particularly exhausting for him, but it's also exhausting for the rest of us from time to time," he said. "But we weather it because we love him and because the result is always extraordinary, what he does, but at the same time, there is the double-edged sword that goes with it."