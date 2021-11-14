Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
The Most Jaw-Dropping Succession Season 3 Insults (So Far)

We're halfway through season three of HBO's Succession, and there are so many quotable insults that we just had to compile a list. Check them all out here.

We get it, Succession season three may be the most hilariously savage one yet.

The HBO hit is about halfway through its third season, and we just can't get enough of the insults and jabs the Roy family keep throwing at one another. For those who've yet to tune in, this chapter of Succession has son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and father Logan (Brian Cox) once again at each other's throats.

This civil war came about thanks to Kendall's double-crossing decision at the end of season two, where he exposed his father for knowing about misconduct and other wrongdoings in the company. And while Logan would like Kendall to "f--k off" this season, the former heir apparent refuses to back down, providing plenty of opportunities for family fights.

For instance, in episode four, "Lion in the Meadow," Kendall and Logan are forced to reunite to appease a panicked shareholder, played by the brilliant Adrien Brody. During a hike with the warmly-dressed shareholder, Logan has a health crisis, but Kendall only seems focused on talking about business.

Everything We Know About Succession Season 3

When Roman (Kieran Culkin) hears about the incident, he calls his brother and rips him a new one: "You tried to assassinate our dad with the sun. Do you have a fetish for nearly killing dad? Like just the tip, but for, like, killing dad?"

Peter Kramer/HBO

Vicious, right? Well, that's just a taste of this season's iconic writing, as the rest of the cast—including Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron—have also dished out some epic lines.

For a closer look at the best burns from Succession's third season, scroll through the gallery below.

David Russell/HBO
"I'm going to grind his f--king bones to make my bread"

-Logan about Kendall

Hunter Graeme/HBO
“That disingenuous little f--kdoll”

-Shiv about Kendall

Peter Kramer/HBO
“You wanna suck my d--k?”

-Logan to Roman

(Shout to Roman's response: "… is what he said to his son as the sexual assault allegations poured in.")

Macall B. Polay / HBO
"Logan is gonna fire a million poisonous spiders down your d--kie"

-Tom to Greg

HBO
"You love showing your pee pee to everyone but someday you're actually going to have to f--k something"

-Shiv to Roman

HBO
"You tell yourself you’re a good person, but you’re not a good person"

-Kendall to Shiv

HBO
"F--k you, plastic Jesus"

-Shiv to Kendall

HBO
"You’re a national f--king prick"

-Kendall to Connor

HBO
"Tell them to f--k off"

-Logan about the FBI

HBO
"I feel another million drain with every cluck from that henhouse"

-Logan about Marcia

Peter Kramer/HBO
"Conference call jokes are just the best jokes, huh?"

-Roman to Kendall

Macall B. Polay/HBO
"F--king King Kong come out to dance for me"

-Josh to Logan

HBO
"I’d castrate you and marry you in a heartbeat"

-Tom to Greg

New episodes of Succession arrive Sunday nights on HBO and HBO Max.

