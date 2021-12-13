Succession Recap: A Coup Attempt Is Foiled By One Unexpected Insider

Watch : Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination

"Do you want a deal with the devil?"

This is what Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) asked Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) as the season three finale of Succession neared its end. And, at the time, we thought Shiv's social-climbing husband was referring to the Roy siblings' (played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin) plan to oust patriarch Logan (Brian Cox), who was secretly preparing to sell Waystar RoyCo to straight-shooter tech billionaire Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

However, in the final moments of the episode, it was revealed that Tom had betrayed his wife and tipped Logan off to the Roy siblings' plan. Here's what went down...

When Kendall, Roman and Shiv learned that their father was attempting to sell off the family business, they rallied together and made a plan that worked for them all. "We push him out," Shiv told her brothers as they raced to stop the deal. "Say Ken chair. You or me, Rome, CEO. And the other one takes whatever they want."