Billy Bob Thornton's Son Harry Reveals What It Was Like Having Angelina Jolie as a Stepmom

Before there was Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, there was Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.

The O.G. blood-pendant-wearing couple was married from 2000 to 2003, and while the relationship was short-lived, it naturally had a big impact on Billy's young son, Harry James Thornton.

The now 27-year-old Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star reflected on the experience during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 19, telling host Justin Sylvester that having Angelina as a stepmom "was awesome."

"She was so cool," Harry said during the exclusive chat. "She was so fun and, yeah, she was one of the best stepmoms I've had."

Between the media circus surrounding the couple and the simple fact that his dad is an Academy Award-winning actor, Harry explained that he quickly got used to people asking him all sorts of questions.

"If anyone found out, that was the first thing they'd say," he said. "And everyone has the same line they always say...It got annoying over time."