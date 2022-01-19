Kendall Jenner Shares What’s in Her Bag

We selected these products used by Kendall Jenner because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You can tell a lot about someone by looking through their bag. Of course, we would never actually do that, but if someone wants to share their must-have items, we're all ears, especially if it's a celeb.
Kendall Jenner recently filmed an "In the Bag" episode for British Vogue's YouTube channel. She emptied out her bag, one item at a time, explaining why she loves each product. The supermodel shared, "I feel like I definitely have a 'mom' bag. I feel like I don't have any unnecessary things. I feel like I'm pretty practical."
If you want to "Keep Up With" Kendall, these are the beauty products, snacks, and other essentials that she carries in her Bottega Veneta bag.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"if we're on the topic of beauty, I have this lip mask. It's really shiny and pretty when you put it on. It also feels really nice. I love having this on me."
Kendall isn't the only celeb who loves this lip mask. Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Drew Sidora, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Alexia Echevarria, and Hannah Ann Sluss have mentioned this one in their beauty must-have roundups.
You can wear this all day long to have beautiful, hydrated lips. It has 756.3K "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trader Joe's PB&J Crispy Peanut Butter Filled Wafer Sticks With Raspberry Fruit Dip- 2 Boxes (12 Packs Total)
"I always try to have a snack on me. These Trader Joe's PB&J sticks are so good. They're little sticks with peanut butter and there's jelly right here to dip them. They're really good."
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies in Black- 100% Pure 22 Momme Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (Set of 6)
"This is a hair tie. It's a little, silk hair tie. I guess it's better for your hair and it doesn't pull or break your hair as much as a rubber band would."
These are available in multiple colors and they have $1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 71.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Surratt Relevee Lash Curler
"I have an eyelash curler just because I feel like in an emergency, like if I have no makeup on and just curl my lashes, I will feel a little bit cuter. So, I always have this," Kendall revealed.
A Revolve shopper shared, "I'm obsessed. The handle is not that shiny slippery metal. It has a coating so it doesn't slip. And the mouth of the curler is super wide. I have almond shaped eyes and most curlers are too short. The Best eyelash curler ever. Please don't ever discontinue this!!"
Another raved, "Best Ever! It has all the components that make for a comfortable experience a curved eyepiece that fits my eye shape, a rubber lash pad to prevent pinching, and it exerts smooth, even pressure."
Bottega Veneta Jodie Teen Intrecciato Napa Shoulder Bag
"This is a Bottega bag. It fits everything that I need and some. So, I love this bag."
Xiangniu Knotted Women Handbag Pu Leather
If Bottega Veneta isn't in your desired price range, check out this woven bag from Amazon. It's just $35.
Kalifano Selenite Heart Worry Stone With Healing & Calming Effects
"My selenite crystal is in a shape of a heart. It protects you from negative energy and brings you loving energy. I love having my crystal on me."
We found this one on Amazon for just $17 at Amazon. There are multiple colors to choose from.
B25 35mm Film Camera with Flash, Reusable Vintage Film Cameras for Kids and Adults
"My camera, I have on me all the time for memories. I love it."
Kendall didn't specify the exact camera that she has, but this one is just $35 at Amazon.
Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
"My sunglasses. I have really sensitive eyes, so I kind of always need my sunglasses on, which is pretty random and also a fun fact about me. And [they're good for] privacy also."
The model didn't share which brand of sunglasses she has in her bag, but these black, rectangular shades look super similar to the pair she has. These are only $11 and they have 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
