Kendall Jenner Shares What’s in Her Bag

You can tell a lot about someone by looking through their bag. Of course, we would never actually do that, but if someone wants to share their must-have items, we're all ears, especially if it's a celeb.

Kendall Jenner recently filmed an "In the Bag" episode for British Vogue's YouTube channel. She emptied out her bag, one item at a time, explaining why she loves each product. The supermodel shared, "I feel like I definitely have a 'mom' bag. I feel like I don't have any unnecessary things. I feel like I'm pretty practical."

If you want to "Keep Up With" Kendall, these are the beauty products, snacks, and other essentials that she carries in her Bottega Veneta bag.