Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $15: Save 50% StriVectin, Kopari Beauty, Kate Somerville & Proactiv

If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $15) on products from StriVectin, Kopari Beauty, Kate Somerville, and Proactiv.
Kopari Beauty 100% Organic Coconut Melt
This cold-pressed, organic coconut oil is the ultimate multi-tasking product. Use it as a hair mask on dry, unwashed hair for an extra dose of hydration. Remove the day's makeup by putting a bit of this on a cotton ball. You can even use this as replacement for shaving creams and gels. If you just want some additional moisture in your bath, add a generous glob to the water. Rub Coconut Melt on a pregnant belly to relieve itching and prevent stretch marks.
Those are just some ways you can use this product. It quickly absorbs into the skin, softens dry patches and prevents water loss. An Ulta shopper raved, "I love this product. One, because it is natural, and it's 100% coconut oil. I love that I actually know what's going on my skin. Two, it has so many different uses, face, hair, body and if you have kids you can even use it on them if ever needed. I mainly use it to remove makeup at the end of the day, and it works great for that."
Another said, "After using the small container I bought the large one. This melt is Fantastic!!! As your slathering it all over your body, it literally melts into your skin. It looks like an oil at first but instantly goes into your skin and hydrates it. AND since you're using your hands, you're moisturizing them as well. After getting all my Christmas shopping done, I bought myself a big container of this and another big container of this in Tropical. Absolutely LOVE it!!!"
"I love this coconut oil! It is so much richer and more moisturizing than other brands I have tried. I use it several times a day and do not want to be without it," a loyal fan shared.
Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream
Visibly firm, brighten, and hydrate the delicate skin around your eyes with this miraculous eye cream. It decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improves clarity, smooths texture, and increases elasticity.
There are many eye creams out there, but this one has major results. In just one use, 100% of women said that the appearance of wrinkles, the appearance of fine lines, and moisturization improved. Four weeks later, 100% of women cited improvements in the appearance of wrinkles and hydration.
"This is by far the best eye cream I have found. You use it after washing your face at night and I can feel my under eyes firm up almost instantly it's amazing! I haven't gone to any other eye cream," an Ulta shopper promised.
StriVectin Intensive Eye Concentrate For Wrinkles PLUS
You know those "11" lines in between your eyebrows? There's a solution for them. This Intensive Eye Concentrate reduces the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness. Just gently pat this around the orbital bone where those "11" lines show up between the brows in the morning and at night. This concentrate absorbs quickly without feeling heavy on your skin.
A happy Ulta customer shared, "The Holy Grail Eye Cream. Look no further: this is the best eye cream out there. A few weeks ago I had enough of my eye wrinkles and literally couldn't stand looking at my wrinkles in pictures. I'm 34 and have used eye creams for years and the wrinkles just weren't improving. I started using this and after a few days to a week I noticed incredible results. My wrinkles weren't as deep, my skin around there wasn't as dark and I was brighter in general, also more hydrated."
Proactiv Deep Cleansing Face Wash
If you're looking for a cleanser that combats acne without being harsh on your skin, this is it. You can use this effective cleanser to wash away dirt, oil and debris both in the morning at night. In addition to unclogging pores, this Proactiv face wash lifts away dry, dead skin cells to reveal a brighter, refreshed complexion.
An Ulta shopper shared, "I've been using this for over a year. I had really big pimples on my jawline. I tried to many really expensive products trying to get rid of it....nothing was working. I decided to try this one day and I'm on my 4th bottle. I will not stop using this. I have combination skin and I don't have acne but I do have random breakouts and this just really keeps my face under control."
Another admitted, "I don't usually write reviews and I've only been using this product for just less than a month but I wish I knew about this stuff sooner!!! I have hormonal, stubborn, acne and I wear a mask to work but this stuff really makes my skin and look feel and look great. I still have some blemishes but my painful breakouts and big cystic pimples around my jawline have vanished."
If you want the softest, clearest skin of your life, check out this miraculous face mask.