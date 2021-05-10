This Celeb-Loved Body Scrub Can Replace All Your Other Skincare Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

I've always known that it's important to exfoliate your skin. Sloughing off those dead skin cells creates the perfect canvas for makeup, self-tanner, and skincare products. I've lathered up with loofahs, silicone sponges, and even electronic devices in addition to the many exfoliating scrubs that all did the exact same thing. The only thing that seemed to differentiate one scrub from another was the scent. To be honest, I just thought that was the norm and that I had experienced all that I could from a body scrub.

That all changed when I tried the C & the Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub. Before I even got out of the shower, my skin felt softer than ever before. Normally, I have an extensive post-shower regimen of applying creams and oils. However, that wasn't necessary after using the Malibu Made Body Scrub. You know that satisfying feeling of slipping into clean bed sheets with just-shaved legs? That combination is even better after using this exfoliant. The next morning, I woke up amazed that my skin was still so silky soft. Throughout the day, I couldn't help touching my own arm in between typing on my computer (thankfully, I have been working from home).

I can go on for days about how much this exfoliating scrub has changed my skin, but if you want to hear from someone else, I'm far from the only one who adores the product, just check out all of the celeb screenshots on the C & the Moon Instagram page. Kim Kardashian said it is the "best scrub ever" in an Instagram Story. January Jones used the same words as well. Mandy Moore said this product is her "favorite scrub." Kourtney Kardashian recommended it as a go-to product to "stay clean from head to toe." Kris Jenner, Shannen Doherty, Khloe Kardashian, Haylie Duff, Rachel Zoe, and Riverdale star Cami Mendes have also posted about the scrub in their Instagram Stories.

If you want the softest skin of your life, you need to check out this exfoliating miracle below. You. Will. Not. Be. Disappointed.