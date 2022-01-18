Why Jana Kramer Initially Believed Her New Boyfriend Had a "Small Penis"

Watch : Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She & Ex Mike Caussin Set

Jana Kramer's got the man!

The 38-year-old country music star dished about her romance with boyfriend Ian Schinelli during the Jan. 16 episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, revealing details about her new flame and why she initially believed that he was too good to be true.

Explaining that "a lot of people call him Captain America," Jana said that she was surprised Ian—a member of the Navy SEAL reserve who currently works in private equity and does CrossFit competitively—was still single when they first met, leading her to initially believe "something has to be wrong with him."

"When I met him, I was like, ‘Okay, he's handsome. He's got a body to die for. He's is freaking Navy SEAL. He's in private equity. He's charming. He's nice. He's kind. He's got a daughter. He's a dad,'" she recalled herself thinking. "And I'm like, 'I bet you he has a small penis.' That's it."

However, her speculations turned out to be very wrong. As Jana cheekily noted, "I will say that it's very nice."