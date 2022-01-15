Ginnifer Goodwin Offered Husband Josh Dallas' Sperm to Friend Who Wanted to Be a Mom

Watch : Josh Dallas on Filming Without Wife Ginnifer Goodwin

Ginnifer Goodwin is taking the term "sharing is caring" to the next level.

In a Jan. 14 interview with SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, the Pivoting actress said that she once offered her husband and former co-star Josh Dallas' sperm to a close friend who wanted to become a mother.

"By the way, I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom," she said on the program, per People. "And my husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, ‘This could lead to complications.' And I was like, ‘I just feel like you need to procreate.'"

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014 after portraying Snow White and Prince Charming on the ABC drama Once Upon a Time, have two children of their own—Oliver, 7, and Hugo, 5,—but that didn't stop Ginnifer from wanting to create a new fairytale for her friend too.