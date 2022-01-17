Euphoria Recap: Nate's Dad Is Out For Revenge

Watch : Zendaya Wouldn't Mind a Tom Holland "Euphoria" Cameo

Daddy issues, man.

The latest episode of Euphoria is proof that Nate (Jacob Elordi) is one of the most self-centered people on the earth. While he's recovering from having the life beat out of him by Fez (Angus Cloud), he dreams of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and the future he wants to share with her. It's a life filled with copious sex and nights by the fire, the kind of stuff that happens in porn, not reality.

Then, the fantasy is interrupted by his father, Cal (Eric Dane), who does yoga in the backyard and offers to hold a pregnant Cassie in the pool. This moment is a reminder that his dad is always there to mess things up, driving Nate insane and inducing a fit that has his father yelling for a doctor.

Once out of the hospital, Nate decides that he can't be with Cassie, the woman of his dreams and mother of his children. He has to stay with Maddy (Alexa Demie) because she's the one who stole his dad's sex tape with Jules (Hunter Schafer). So, naturally, instead of letting Cassie off the hook and telling her to move on, he treats her like any teenage boy would and gives her mixed signals.