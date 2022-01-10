Zendaya Issues a Warning About Euphoria Season 2 Before Premiere

Watch : Zendaya Wouldn't Mind a Tom Holland "Euphoria" Cameo

Zendaya is looking out for her fans ahead of the return of Euphoria.

On Sunday, Jan. 9, hours before the season two premiere of the TV-MA-rated HBO teen drama series, the actress issued a warning to viewers on her Instagram page.

"I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences," she wrote. "This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."

In 2020, Zendaya made history when she won her first Emmy for her role on Euphoria, whose episodes come with disclaimers about its sensitive material. The actress plays high school student Rue, who battles drug addiction and depression. The debut season of the show, which premiered in 2019, also contained storylines relating to underage sex, statutory rape, revenge porn and violence.