Pippa Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance With Husband James Matthews at Cirque du Soleil

Date night!

Pippa Middleton, 38, and her husband James Matthews, 46, attended Cirque du Soleil's show LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday, Jan. 13, arriving at the venue hand in hand.

For the outing, Pippa wore a coordinating red ensemble underneath a black coat, accessorizing her look with a matching clutch and heels and a pair of earrings.

Just like her sister Kate Middleton, 40, Pippa loves to recycle a good look. In fact, the red top and pants appeared to be the same pieces she wore to the launch of James' brother Spencer Matthews' non-alcoholic spirits brand CleanCo. in 2019.

As for James, he sported a navy suit and light blue shirt for their viewing of the Cirque du Soleil performance.

The public sighting marked a rare one for the private couple. The last time they were photographed together was in July, when they attended Wimbledon.