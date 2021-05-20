Remember When Pippa Middleton Had a Wedding Fit for a Princess?

Watch : Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Leave Their Wedding in Style

Truthfully, a bit of a bridal freakout may have been in order.

Because not only did Pippa Middleton have millions of eyes trained on her equal parts quaint and splashy countryside nuptials, all ready to pick apart her choice of florals and headpiece, there were any number of well-heeled attendees that could potentially upstage her.

The guest list for her vows to financier James Matthews contained the expected socialites and actors, plus his reality star brother, Spencer Matthews of Made in Chelsea fame, and a handful of real-life princesses. But in the days leading up to her May 20, 2017, nuptials, it wasn't Pippa's sister Kate Middleton causing the most concern, the future queen begging off of matron of honor duties lest she pull too much focus from her 20-months-younger sis.

Pippa had reportedly been somewhat reluctant to include Prince Harry's presumed plus-one, the royal's months-long romance with then-actress Meghan Markle having become the story of the moment. And on the morning of her vows, those worries seemed justified given the Sun's classy front-page story comparing pictures of Pippa and Meghan's backside declaring the writer's big day the "Wedding of the rears."