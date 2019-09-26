Kate Middleton Proves Once Again She's the Queen of Recycling Outfits

Kate Middleton knows what she likes.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her favorite pieces to an event in Birkenhead, England on Thursday. The royal donned a blue Alexander McQueen coat dress for the naming ceremony of the U.K.'s new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

The mother of three attended the event with her husband Prince William. The two took a tour of the ship with Sir David Attenborough and children from the British Antarctic Survey's polar explorer program to learn more about the science behind the research. The Duke of Cambridge also gave a short speech.

If Kate's outfit looks familiar, it's because she's worn the beloved piece a few times. As royal admirers will recall, the duchess wore the ensemble to the 75th Anniversary of the RAF Air Cadets in 2016. She also wore the coat to a wreath-laying service at a war memorial in New Zealand back in 2014.