How Brian Austin Green Feels About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Engagement

Megan Fox is getting ready to walk down the aisle once again. How does her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, feel about it all?
Amid news of the New Girl star's recent engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, a source close to Brian tells E! News that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum—who split with Megan in late 2019 after nearly 10 years of marriage—isn't shocked to see her get married again. In fact, according to the insider, he was "not surprised she got engaged and knew it was coming."
The source adds that Brian's top priority remains being a co-parent to his three sons with Megan: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. As the insider notes, "He's focused on his kids and just being there for them."
Brian, who is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil, has moved on himself. The actor is currently dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.
In October, Brian, 48, celebrated his first anniversary with Sharna, 36, writing on his Instagram that she accepted him "in a way I've never been loved before."
He added alongside a photo of the couple, "#damnimlucky."
For her part, Sharna shared in a tribute to Brian that her "whole world changed" when she first met the '90s heartthrob. "You're everything I've ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn't even have dreamed of," she gushed. "I never knew it existed until you. I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go."
Divorce proceedings for Megan and Brian started in November 2020, though a judge ruled in December 2021 that the pair must resubmit new paperwork due to errors in order to be declared legally single.
A source close to Megan previously told E! News that the 35-year-old actress and Brian have a "much more peaceful co-parenting relationship" since both of them found love with other partners.
"They are all adjusting to this situation well," the Megan insider noted. "The kids like spending time with both parents and their significant others. Everyone is doing a lot better."