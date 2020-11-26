Megan Fox Officially Files for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox is officially moving on with her life.
A Los Angeles County spokesperson confirms to E! News that the 34-year-old actress filed her petition for divorce from Brian Austin Green on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
E! News can also confirm that Green, 47, has filed his response to Fox's divorce petition.
In documents obtained by E! News, Fox cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Additionally, she has requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, along with termination of spousal support for her and Green.
The pair tied the knot in June 2010 and have three sons, Journey, 4; Bodhi, 6; and Noah, 8. Fox had previously filed for divorce in August 2015, but the couple reconciled, and the Transformers star filed to dismiss the divorce in April 2019.
E! News learned in April that Green and Fox had been living separately, with a source pointing out that they didn't intend to divorce right away. Green later confirmed the breakup on his ...With Brian Austin Green podcast.
"We've had an amazing relationship," Green said on the May episode. "I will always love her, and I know she'll always love me."
Fox and Green have had public tension in recent weeks. The actress accused her ex of "using" their kids to "posture via Instagram" after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a photo on Nov. 1 of himself and Journey having Halloween fun.
A source told E! News at the time that friction between the exes had been increasing for quite a while. The source added that Green is "bitter" about the marriage ending.
Meanwhile, Fox's whirlwind relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has continued heating up since the lovebirds were first spotted together in May.
They made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22. Viewers were in a tizzy over Fox's new tattoo on her collarbone that appears to read "el pistolero." This translates to "the gunman," which fans believe to be a nickname for the 30-year-old rapper.
TMZ was first to announce the news of Fox filing for the latest divorce.