Minka Kelly Shares Her First Pic of Trevor Noah From Their "Holiday of a Lifetime" in South Africa

After Trevor Noah posted his first-ever pic with Minka Kelly during a visit to his home country, the Friday Night Lights actress returned the favor. See photos and videos of their vacation.

By Corinne Heller Jan 09, 2022 6:40 PMTags
Minka KellyCouplesTrevor Noah
It may not have been Friday night, but Minka Kelly shed some light on her relationship with Trevor Noah.

The actress posted on her Instagram page her first-ever photo showing the Daily Show host on Sunday, Jan. 9, more than a week after he posted his own first pic of her. Both images were taken during their recent visit to his home country, South Africa, where they vacationed with friends.

"Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi [prayer emoji] [red heart emoji]" Minka captioned her pic, referring to a nickname for South Africa. The photo, a selfie taken by Trevor, shows the two having drinks with pals on a luxury boat.

Local radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda regrammed the pic, writing, "Makota," which means "bride," "newlywed" or "daughter-in-law."

Other guests also shared group pics from their travels with Trevor and the Friday Night Lights star, as well as a video of the couple dancing.

photos
Minka Kelly's Romantic History

Trevor and Minka flew to South Africa late last month. On Dec. 29, he shared a photo of the two seated at a dinner table during a birthday party for his best friend, Xolisa Dyeshana.

Trevor, 37, and Minka, 41, have not commented on the status of their relationship, which they have always kept private.

The pair began dating in 2020 and broke up last summer but soon sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they vacationed together in St. Barts and were also seen walking together in New York City. They were also spotted together in the city in September.

See photos of Minka and Trevor during their trip to South Africa:

Instagram / Trevor Noah
Trevor's First Pic of Minka

In December 2021/January 2022, the Daily Show host and Friday Night Lights vacationed in his home country of South Africa. At the start of their trip, he posted the first-ever photo showing Minka.

The two had begun dating in 2020 and briefly broke up in summer 2021 before reportedly reconciling. They have never commented on the status of their relationship.

Instagram / Minka Kelly
Minka's First Photo With Trevor

More than a week after the Daily Show host posted his first pic with the actress, she returned the favor.

Instagram / Anele Mdoda
Welcome, Minka

South African radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda regrammed Minka's pic, writing, "Makota," which means "bride," "newlywed" or "daughter-in-law."

 

Instagram / Khaya Dlanga
We're On a Boat
Instagram / Khaya Dlanga
Dining With Friends
Instagram / Xolisa Dyeshana
At Sunset
Instagram / Xolisa Dyeshana
Game Time
