Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Break Up

It's over between Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah.

The 40-year-old Friday Night Lights actress and the 37-year-old host of The Daily Show have broken up after dating for about a year, People and Entertainment Tonight reported on Sunday, May 16.

Last August, an insider confirmed to E! News that Minka and Trevor have been seeing each other for "several months," adding that she has been living with him in New York City for awhile and that things were "getting serious" between them. In September, they were photographed together for the first time, getting out of an SUV and walking into his apartment.

In January, Trevor bought a $27.5 million mansion in Los Angeles' Bel-Air neighborhood. "They are still together and very much in love," another insider told E! News at the time.

Then in February, on the TV host's birthday, he and the Titans actress were photographed grabbing some In-N-Out Burger in L.A. Minka was later spotted leaving a Party City store holding a bunch of balloons.