Trevor Noah Shares First-Ever Photo With Minka Kelly on Trip to South Africa

Trevor Noah traveled home for the holidays and brought along a very special guest: Minka Kelly!

On Wednesday. Dec. 29, he posted on his Instagram a photo of himself with the actress and several other people at a birthday party for his best friend Xolisa Dyeshana, who works in Johannesburg, the Daily Show host's hometown in South Africa. Earlier this month, celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi featured a fan submission of a reported sighting of Trevor and Minka on a flight to Johannesburg.

The 2022 Grammys host's post marked the first time he has shared a photo of the Friday Night Lights actress.

Trevor, 37, and Minka, 41, began dating in 2020 and broke up this past summer. However, the two were soon spotted vacationing together in St. Barts and in June, were seen walking together in New York City, sparking rumors of a reconciliation.

"Things are going well between them. They are taking things slowly," a source close to Kelly told E! News at the time. "They really like each other but needed to take a step back and slow things down."