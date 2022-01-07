Here's the Real Reason Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss & James Kennedy Broke Up

Watch : "Vanderpump's" Raquel MOVES OUT After Breakup With James

A reality TV romance gone wrong.

Raquel Leviss is opening up about her split from ex-fiancée James Kennedy, which left all of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars in shock.

"It was kind of at Thanksgiving where I realized that I didn't want to be in this relationship anymore," Raquel admitted during the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast on Friday, Jan. 7.

However, Raquel didn't tell James this at the time, as she and her mom were both worried "he wasn't going to have a good reaction," based on his "history of acting out and being angry."

Plus, as Raquel explained on the podcast, James was already having a tough time getting along with her family.

"It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well, and the future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family," she said. "Especially like if we had a baby."

"Foreseeing this future and what it was all coming down to and I was like...I don't want that," Raquel added.